All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1145 Glencoe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1145 Glencoe St
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:55 AM

1145 Glencoe St

1145 Glencoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1145 Glencoe Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with a large backyard. Close access to E. Colfax Ave and Colorado Blvd as well
as great access to downtown and Cherry Creek North. Right down the street from Cheesman and City Park! The house includes wood floors, granite counter tops, and updated appliances. Cute features throughout the home and a garage for parking or storage. There's also a back driveway for additional parking. Full basement with
washer and dryer!

Use this link to take a virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fF4WDXfHcZi

Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score typcially >650 but whole picture looked at, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified. Application fee is $18 per adult. Our application can be found at: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application

Contact us with any questions or to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Glencoe St have any available units?
1145 Glencoe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 Glencoe St have?
Some of 1145 Glencoe St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Glencoe St currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Glencoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Glencoe St pet-friendly?
No, 1145 Glencoe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1145 Glencoe St offer parking?
Yes, 1145 Glencoe St offers parking.
Does 1145 Glencoe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1145 Glencoe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Glencoe St have a pool?
No, 1145 Glencoe St does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Glencoe St have accessible units?
No, 1145 Glencoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Glencoe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 Glencoe St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80209
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University