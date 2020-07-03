1145 Glencoe St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with a large backyard. Close access to E. Colfax Ave and Colorado Blvd as well

as great access to downtown and Cherry Creek North. Right down the street from Cheesman and City Park! The house includes wood floors, granite counter tops, and updated appliances. Cute features throughout the home and a garage for parking or storage. There's also a back driveway for additional parking. Full basement with

washer and dryer!



Use this link to take a virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fF4WDXfHcZi



Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score typcially >650 but whole picture looked at, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified. Application fee is $18 per adult. Our application can be found at: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application



Contact us with any questions or to schedule a tour.