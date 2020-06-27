All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1140 South Xavier Street
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM

1140 South Xavier Street

1140 South Xavier Street · No Longer Available
Location

1140 South Xavier Street, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Mar Lee will welcome you with 895 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, garbage disposal, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include NEW security doos, refinished hardwood floors, and newly updated bathroom, a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, and crawl space. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage with 2 additional parking spaces off alley.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the covered patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Harvey Park, and Garfield Park. Also nearby are Green Mountain, Belmar Shopping, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 6th Ave.

Nearby schools include Force Elementary School, Kepner Middle School, and Kennedy High School.

1 pet is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

Rent includes WATER, TRASH, RECYCLING, AND YARD CARE!!

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 South Xavier Street have any available units?
1140 South Xavier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 South Xavier Street have?
Some of 1140 South Xavier Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 South Xavier Street currently offering any rent specials?
1140 South Xavier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 South Xavier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 South Xavier Street is pet friendly.
Does 1140 South Xavier Street offer parking?
Yes, 1140 South Xavier Street offers parking.
Does 1140 South Xavier Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 South Xavier Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 South Xavier Street have a pool?
No, 1140 South Xavier Street does not have a pool.
Does 1140 South Xavier Street have accessible units?
No, 1140 South Xavier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 South Xavier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 South Xavier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
