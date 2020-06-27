1140 South Xavier Street

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Mar Lee will welcome you with 895 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, garbage disposal, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include NEW security doos, refinished hardwood floors, and newly updated bathroom, a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, and crawl space. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage with 2 additional parking spaces off alley.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the covered patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Harvey Park, and Garfield Park. Also nearby are Green Mountain, Belmar Shopping, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 6th Ave.



Nearby schools include Force Elementary School, Kepner Middle School, and Kennedy High School.



1 pet is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



Rent includes WATER, TRASH, RECYCLING, AND YARD CARE!!



