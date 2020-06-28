All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

1132 S Sherman St 330

1132 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1132 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 145164

Looking to rent a modern living space in a historic Denver neighborhood? Then look no further than RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes. Our recently built two-bedroom and three-bedroom townhomes feature luxury finishes, attached two-car garages and beautiful open floorplans. Even better, they're positioned in the desirable Platt Park neighborhood, near Overland Park and Washington Park neighborhoods, with incredible views of the city and mountains, excellent schools, and some of Denvers best restaurants, shops and parks such as Overland Pond Park and Ruby Hill Park both along the Platte River. A short 2-block walk will get you to the I-25 & Broadway RTD Light Rail station and a short commute to Downtown Denver with access to Buchtel Blvd and South Broadway.
Property Id 145164

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 S Sherman St 330 have any available units?
1132 S Sherman St 330 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1132 S Sherman St 330 have?
Some of 1132 S Sherman St 330's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 S Sherman St 330 currently offering any rent specials?
1132 S Sherman St 330 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 S Sherman St 330 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1132 S Sherman St 330 is pet friendly.
Does 1132 S Sherman St 330 offer parking?
Yes, 1132 S Sherman St 330 offers parking.
Does 1132 S Sherman St 330 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1132 S Sherman St 330 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 S Sherman St 330 have a pool?
No, 1132 S Sherman St 330 does not have a pool.
Does 1132 S Sherman St 330 have accessible units?
No, 1132 S Sherman St 330 does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 S Sherman St 330 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1132 S Sherman St 330 has units with dishwashers.
