All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1129 Xenia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1129 Xenia Street
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:12 AM

1129 Xenia Street

1129 Xenia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
East Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1129 Xenia Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 home available for immediate move in! Nicely remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath apartment with 1081 sq feet of living space. Large fenced back yard and front yard. Storage shed included.The home is located in a quiet neighborhood. It is walking distance to bus transportation and restaurants. Washer and Dryer included in the apartment. Water, trash, sewer and common maintenance included.Please no pets allowed. $2000 Deposit. (payable over 3 months)**Interior pictures are from a similar unit. Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Managment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 Xenia Street have any available units?
1129 Xenia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1129 Xenia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1129 Xenia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 Xenia Street pet-friendly?
No, 1129 Xenia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1129 Xenia Street offer parking?
No, 1129 Xenia Street does not offer parking.
Does 1129 Xenia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1129 Xenia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 Xenia Street have a pool?
No, 1129 Xenia Street does not have a pool.
Does 1129 Xenia Street have accessible units?
No, 1129 Xenia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 Xenia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1129 Xenia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1129 Xenia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1129 Xenia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University