1129 Xenia Street

Section 8 home available for immediate move in! Nicely remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath apartment with 1081 sq feet of living space. Large fenced back yard and front yard. Storage shed included.The home is located in a quiet neighborhood. It is walking distance to bus transportation and restaurants. Washer and Dryer included in the apartment. Water, trash, sewer and common maintenance included.Please no pets allowed. $2000 Deposit. (payable over 3 months)**Interior pictures are from a similar unit. Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Managment.