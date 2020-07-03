All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 11273 E 28th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
11273 E 28th Place
Last updated May 31 2019 at 9:34 PM

11273 E 28th Place

11273 East 28th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11273 East 28th Place, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/767a3f1051 ---- Stylish 3-bedroom loft rental home in Stapleton. Located in the Bluff Lake area of Stapleton, this paired home faces a grassy \'mews\' courtyard, with the main entrance to Bluff Lake on one side and Isabella Bird Community School on the other. The main floor with south and west exposure has an open-concept kitchen with gas stove and quartz island, and dining and living room overlooking the grass courtyard. Upstairs is a large master with ensuite bathroom and 2 closets, 2 additional bedrooms, laundry, and a great upstairs loft. An unfinished basement 9\' ceilings provides plenty of storage space or workout area. Attached 2 car Garage. Walk or bike to all that Stapleton has to offer, including Restaurants of Eastbridge, Constellation, King Soopers, Stanley Marketplace, a pool, parks, Sand Creek trails and the Central Park Recreation Center. Easy access to Highways Fitzsimons. Rail access to DIA at Central Park Station, or Via Peoria Station or R Line to Tech Center. Approx 1700 sq ft above ground and 650 sq open basement. HOA maintained courtyard and access to 5 Stapleton Pools in summers. NEARBY DPS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS: Just Steps to Isabella Bird Community School (IBCS), Westerly Creek, Bill Roberts K-8, Swigert, McAuliffe International School (Middle School Zone) Northfield High, DSST Middle and High School, High Tech Elementary, Denver Green School (Middle School Zone) Rocky Mountain Prep - Fletcher Campus and Fletcher Primary School (Aurora). NEED TO KNOW: Snow removal, courtyard yard care maintained by HOA, trash included! Tenants pay for gas/electric. $50/mo flat fee for water/sewer and care for plants inside fenced yard/front of home. First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Dogs considered upon owner approval (limit 2). Must be a 1 yr or older and house trained. Pet Registration required upon applying ($20). $350 non-refundable pet fee per dog due at signing. HOA maintained courtyard and access to 5 Stapleton Pools in summers. 3 Bd Loft 9 Ft Basement Ceilings Bonus Loft Space Built 2014 En Suite Master Faces Courtyard Gas Stove Hoa Maintained Courtyard Paired Home Quartz Counters Stapleton Master Community Assocation Stapleton Pools Upstairs Laundry Walk To Pools/Parks Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11273 E 28th Place have any available units?
11273 E 28th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 11273 E 28th Place have?
Some of 11273 E 28th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11273 E 28th Place currently offering any rent specials?
11273 E 28th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11273 E 28th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11273 E 28th Place is pet friendly.
Does 11273 E 28th Place offer parking?
Yes, 11273 E 28th Place offers parking.
Does 11273 E 28th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11273 E 28th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11273 E 28th Place have a pool?
Yes, 11273 E 28th Place has a pool.
Does 11273 E 28th Place have accessible units?
No, 11273 E 28th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11273 E 28th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11273 E 28th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St
Denver, CO 80210
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University