11273 E 28th Place

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/767a3f1051 ---- Stylish 3-bedroom loft rental home in Stapleton. Located in the Bluff Lake area of Stapleton, this paired home faces a grassy \'mews\' courtyard, with the main entrance to Bluff Lake on one side and Isabella Bird Community School on the other. The main floor with south and west exposure has an open-concept kitchen with gas stove and quartz island, and dining and living room overlooking the grass courtyard. Upstairs is a large master with ensuite bathroom and 2 closets, 2 additional bedrooms, laundry, and a great upstairs loft. An unfinished basement 9\' ceilings provides plenty of storage space or workout area. Attached 2 car Garage. Walk or bike to all that Stapleton has to offer, including Restaurants of Eastbridge, Constellation, King Soopers, Stanley Marketplace, a pool, parks, Sand Creek trails and the Central Park Recreation Center. Easy access to Highways Fitzsimons. Rail access to DIA at Central Park Station, or Via Peoria Station or R Line to Tech Center. Approx 1700 sq ft above ground and 650 sq open basement. HOA maintained courtyard and access to 5 Stapleton Pools in summers. NEARBY DPS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS: Just Steps to Isabella Bird Community School (IBCS), Westerly Creek, Bill Roberts K-8, Swigert, McAuliffe International School (Middle School Zone) Northfield High, DSST Middle and High School, High Tech Elementary, Denver Green School (Middle School Zone) Rocky Mountain Prep - Fletcher Campus and Fletcher Primary School (Aurora). NEED TO KNOW: Snow removal, courtyard yard care maintained by HOA, trash included! Tenants pay for gas/electric. $50/mo flat fee for water/sewer and care for plants inside fenced yard/front of home. First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Dogs considered upon owner approval (limit 2). Must be a 1 yr or older and house trained. Pet Registration required upon applying ($20). $350 non-refundable pet fee per dog due at signing. HOA maintained courtyard and access to 5 Stapleton Pools in summers. 3 Bd Loft 9 Ft Basement Ceilings Bonus Loft Space Built 2014 En Suite Master Faces Courtyard Gas Stove Hoa Maintained Courtyard Paired Home Quartz Counters Stapleton Master Community Assocation Stapleton Pools Upstairs Laundry Walk To Pools/Parks Washer/Dryer In Unit