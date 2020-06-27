All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1126 Glencoe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1126 Glencoe St
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

1126 Glencoe St

1126 Glencoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1126 Glencoe Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 2 BDR, 2 Bath ranch has hardwood floors on the main level, with a mix of classic and contemporary Denver style. Close to everything, with a large fenced backyard. Upstairs are 2 BDRs, Living Room, Kitchen and Full Bath. Downstairs is a non conforming 3rd BDR, Family room, Laundry and 3/4 bath. the carpet was changed less than 1 year ago. There is a portable AC unit for the upstairs. There is an attached 1 car garage and a driveway for additional off street parking. A covered patio off the back opens to a large backyard to enjoy. The roof is band new and the trim freshly painted. Rox Edge Property management manages proerties throughout hte Denver Metro area and flly complies with all Fair Housing laws. Availalbe to show after 3/29. Will show with appointment only. Will be vacant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Glencoe St have any available units?
1126 Glencoe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 Glencoe St have?
Some of 1126 Glencoe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 Glencoe St currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Glencoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Glencoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 Glencoe St is pet friendly.
Does 1126 Glencoe St offer parking?
Yes, 1126 Glencoe St offers parking.
Does 1126 Glencoe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 Glencoe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Glencoe St have a pool?
No, 1126 Glencoe St does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Glencoe St have accessible units?
No, 1126 Glencoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Glencoe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 Glencoe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St
Denver, CO 80231
Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street
Denver, CO 80222

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University