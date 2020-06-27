1126 Glencoe St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 2 BDR, 2 Bath ranch has hardwood floors on the main level, with a mix of classic and contemporary Denver style. Close to everything, with a large fenced backyard. Upstairs are 2 BDRs, Living Room, Kitchen and Full Bath. Downstairs is a non conforming 3rd BDR, Family room, Laundry and 3/4 bath. the carpet was changed less than 1 year ago. There is a portable AC unit for the upstairs. There is an attached 1 car garage and a driveway for additional off street parking. A covered patio off the back opens to a large backyard to enjoy. The roof is band new and the trim freshly painted. Rox Edge Property management manages proerties throughout hte Denver Metro area and flly complies with all Fair Housing laws. Availalbe to show after 3/29. Will show with appointment only. Will be vacant