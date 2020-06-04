All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
112 Perry Street
Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:47 PM

112 Perry Street

112 Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

112 Perry Street, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hard to find updated 3 bed/2 bath in Barnum! Walk to Barnum Park for summer BBQ's, 5-10 minute drive to downtown, 5 minutes to Belmar, or head up to Sloans Lake and all the restaurants and the new Alamo Draft House! Walk to the light rail station on 10th and Perry. Very easy access to 6th ave and I-25. Close to bike trails. House has large deck to enjoy the summer while your pets enjoy the huge fully fenced backyard. The grill and deck furniture can stay! Alley access into backyard for parking. Backyard also has a new 6x6 shed for added storage. New washer and dryer are included if needed! Master bedroom has an en-suite full bathroom. Second bedroom is spacious with a decent sized closet. Third bedroom would be great for a kid or a perfect at-home office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Perry Street have any available units?
112 Perry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Perry Street have?
Some of 112 Perry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 Perry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Perry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Perry Street is pet friendly.
Does 112 Perry Street offer parking?
Yes, 112 Perry Street offers parking.
Does 112 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Perry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 112 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 112 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Perry Street does not have units with dishwashers.

