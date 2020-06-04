112 Perry Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Hard to find updated 3 bed/2 bath in Barnum! Walk to Barnum Park for summer BBQ's, 5-10 minute drive to downtown, 5 minutes to Belmar, or head up to Sloans Lake and all the restaurants and the new Alamo Draft House! Walk to the light rail station on 10th and Perry. Very easy access to 6th ave and I-25. Close to bike trails. House has large deck to enjoy the summer while your pets enjoy the huge fully fenced backyard. The grill and deck furniture can stay! Alley access into backyard for parking. Backyard also has a new 6x6 shed for added storage. New washer and dryer are included if needed! Master bedroom has an en-suite full bathroom. Second bedroom is spacious with a decent sized closet. Third bedroom would be great for a kid or a perfect at-home office.