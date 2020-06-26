All apartments in Denver
1111 Osage Street Unit 30

1111 North Osage Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 North Osage Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
1111 Osage Street Unit 30 Available 08/27/19 Industrial Style Loft at Lincoln Park, Walk to Light Rail and Downtown Denver - Open concept loft with access to one garage parking spot and an additional assigned off-street parking spot. Breweries, restaurants, grocery store, and RTD Light Rail Station within walking distance. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $100 monthly HOA fee that covers water, sewer, trash, two parking spots, and snow removal.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Agent: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE3470453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

