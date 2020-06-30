1110 Jackson St

Amenities

This classic ranch bungalow has new paint, hardwood floors throughout and nice updates. Still keeping the classic feel you have 2 bedrooms on the main with a large Jack and Jill bath. The kitchen is spacious with lots of natural light. The cabinets are new. Right off the kitchen is a flex/Dining space with a beautiful window seat-bump out to relax and enjoy. The front living room is huge. All rooms on the main level have high classic tray ceilings. The basement is partially finished. There is a laundry room with a washer/dryer, unfinished space for storage and a bonus room that could be a non conforming bedroom or office. The back yard is fenced. There is a nice front porch and you have a long private driveway for tons of off street parking. There is a detached garage but it is more suitable for storage. The house has a swamp cooler and attic fan for cooling. This house is near Teller Elementary and on a quiet block. Rox Edge Property Management manages properties throughout the Denver Metro area and fully complies with all Fair Housing laws.