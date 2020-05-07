1102 E Bayaud Ave Longs Peak

Amenities
Luxury Furnished 1 Bedroom Downtown Apartment - Property Id: 135836
Experience the best of Denver with views from Downtown and the Rocky Mountains with floor-to-ceiling windows that run the entire length of each apartment. Each studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment home makes the most of a towering high-rise perspective. With two interior design schemes to choose from, quartz or granite countertops, plank wood flooring, and the finest quality finishes, your home becomes a statement in style. Perfectly suited to your taste.
Located minutes from Cherry Creek, blocks from Washington Park and a short drive from downtown Denver, this 32-story highrise with mountain, city and Denver Country Club views has it all.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135836
Property Id 135836
(RLNE5468798)