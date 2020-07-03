All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1101 Colorado Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1101 Colorado Blvd.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1101 Colorado Blvd.

1101 Colorado Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1101 Colorado Boulevard, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e28c7900b1 ---- Apex 1101 features 15 one-bedroom apartments in the Congress Park neighborhood. Kitchens have plenty of storage and include an electric range, refrigerator and disposal (with a dishwasher available in select units). The building offers hallway evaporative cooling, laundry facilities on-site, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. 2 pets are allowed, up to 35 lbs. each. The Congress Park neighborhood is filled with some of Denver's finest architecture and gardens, and features local coffee shops and retailers, including Downpours Coffee, Sienna Wine Bar, Madison Street Grill, Wildflower gift shop, Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream, and Tattered Cover bookstore. Congress Park itself offers an outdoor pool and soccer field, and is several steps away from the Botanic Gardens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Colorado Blvd. have any available units?
1101 Colorado Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Colorado Blvd. have?
Some of 1101 Colorado Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Colorado Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Colorado Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Colorado Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Colorado Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Colorado Blvd. offer parking?
No, 1101 Colorado Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 1101 Colorado Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Colorado Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Colorado Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 1101 Colorado Blvd. has a pool.
Does 1101 Colorado Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1101 Colorado Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Colorado Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Colorado Blvd. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street
Denver, CO 80204
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University