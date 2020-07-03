1101 Colorado Blvd.

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e28c7900b1 ---- Apex 1101 features 15 one-bedroom apartments in the Congress Park neighborhood. Kitchens have plenty of storage and include an electric range, refrigerator and disposal (with a dishwasher available in select units). The building offers hallway evaporative cooling, laundry facilities on-site, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. 2 pets are allowed, up to 35 lbs. each. The Congress Park neighborhood is filled with some of Denver's finest architecture and gardens, and features local coffee shops and retailers, including Downpours Coffee, Sienna Wine Bar, Madison Street Grill, Wildflower gift shop, Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream, and Tattered Cover bookstore. Congress Park itself offers an outdoor pool and soccer field, and is several steps away from the Botanic Gardens.