Denver, CO
1101 Bellaire St #105
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1101 Bellaire St #105

1101 Bellaire Street · (303) 747-4782 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 Bellaire Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1101 Bellaire St #105 · Avail. Jun 22

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
1101 Bellaire St #105 Available 06/22/20 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! 1bd/1ba First Floor Unit! - This open, bright unit with ground floor access is just minutes away from Trader Joe's, Rose Medical Center and Lindsey Park!

This wonderful home offers an open floor plan with lots of natural light and a functional layout for hassle-free living. Enjoy the open kitchen/dining/living room combo!

Truly a beautiful unit with lots of space. Call us at 303-747-4782 to view today!

Features:
-Non-Smoking Community
-Secured Building
-Wood/Tile Flooring
-Dishwasher
-BBQ Patio Area

Parking:
-2 Assigned Spaces
-Street Parking

Pets:
-One Cat or One Small Dog ONLY
-Additional $200 pet deposit and $35/month pet rent

Laundry:
-Common Laundry Room

HVAC:
-Window AC Unit
-Radiant Heat

Utilities:
-Cable, Internet, Phone, etc. - Tenant
-Water, Trash, Gas, Electricity, & Heat - Owner

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3220089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Bellaire St #105 have any available units?
1101 Bellaire St #105 has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Bellaire St #105 have?
Some of 1101 Bellaire St #105's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Bellaire St #105 currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Bellaire St #105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Bellaire St #105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Bellaire St #105 is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Bellaire St #105 offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Bellaire St #105 does offer parking.
Does 1101 Bellaire St #105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Bellaire St #105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Bellaire St #105 have a pool?
No, 1101 Bellaire St #105 does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Bellaire St #105 have accessible units?
No, 1101 Bellaire St #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Bellaire St #105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Bellaire St #105 has units with dishwashers.
