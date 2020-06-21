Amenities

1101 Bellaire St #105 Available 06/22/20 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! 1bd/1ba First Floor Unit! - This open, bright unit with ground floor access is just minutes away from Trader Joe's, Rose Medical Center and Lindsey Park!



This wonderful home offers an open floor plan with lots of natural light and a functional layout for hassle-free living. Enjoy the open kitchen/dining/living room combo!



Truly a beautiful unit with lots of space. Call us at 303-747-4782 to view today!



Features:

-Non-Smoking Community

-Secured Building

-Wood/Tile Flooring

-Dishwasher

-BBQ Patio Area



Parking:

-2 Assigned Spaces

-Street Parking



Pets:

-One Cat or One Small Dog ONLY

-Additional $200 pet deposit and $35/month pet rent



Laundry:

-Common Laundry Room



HVAC:

-Window AC Unit

-Radiant Heat



Utilities:

-Cable, Internet, Phone, etc. - Tenant

-Water, Trash, Gas, Electricity, & Heat - Owner



No Pets Allowed



