Home
/
Denver, CO
/
10771 E 28th Pl
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

10771 E 28th Pl

10771 East 28th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10771 East 28th Place, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
10771 E 28th Pl Available 02/01/20 3 bedroom KB Paired Home with Main Floor Study! - Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors on 1st floor and a Main Floor Study.

2nd Floor feature a large Master Suite with granite double sinks. In addition to the Master Suite there are 2 more bedrooms and a full bathrooms. Laundry is on the 2nd floor too.

2 Car Attached Garage, Large side yard.

Full Unfinished Basement

Located in Bluff Lake on a private courtyard. Water is paid by the owner!!

(RLNE4035389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10771 E 28th Pl have any available units?
10771 E 28th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 10771 E 28th Pl have?
Some of 10771 E 28th Pl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10771 E 28th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10771 E 28th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10771 E 28th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10771 E 28th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10771 E 28th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10771 E 28th Pl offers parking.
Does 10771 E 28th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10771 E 28th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10771 E 28th Pl have a pool?
No, 10771 E 28th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10771 E 28th Pl have accessible units?
No, 10771 E 28th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10771 E 28th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 10771 E 28th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

