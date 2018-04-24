Amenities
10771 E 28th Pl Available 02/01/20 3 bedroom KB Paired Home with Main Floor Study! - Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors on 1st floor and a Main Floor Study.
2nd Floor feature a large Master Suite with granite double sinks. In addition to the Master Suite there are 2 more bedrooms and a full bathrooms. Laundry is on the 2nd floor too.
2 Car Attached Garage, Large side yard.
Full Unfinished Basement
Located in Bluff Lake on a private courtyard. Water is paid by the owner!!
(RLNE4035389)