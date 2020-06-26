All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1055 Corona St. #103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1055 Corona St. #103
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

1055 Corona St. #103

1055 North Corona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1055 North Corona Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Spacious 1 Bed with Private Patio!!! - Come see this rare find in the heart of Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood. Enjoy all the upgrades and features this condo has to offer including the remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite countertops, bamboo flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, large master bedroom and reserved off-street parking. This is the only unit in the building with its own private patio!! The six-foot privacy fence surrounding your courtyard makes it perfect for weekend barbecues, outdoor entertaining, sipping a morning cup of coffee, or simply basking in the nearly 300 days of sunshine Denver has each year. There is additional secured storage in the basement as well! Walking distance to grocery stores, bars, shops, restaurants and concert venues galore!!

Call TODAY to Schedule a Showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
NO PETS ALLOWED PER HOA REGULATIONS

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4985384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Corona St. #103 have any available units?
1055 Corona St. #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055 Corona St. #103 have?
Some of 1055 Corona St. #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Corona St. #103 currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Corona St. #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Corona St. #103 pet-friendly?
No, 1055 Corona St. #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1055 Corona St. #103 offer parking?
Yes, 1055 Corona St. #103 offers parking.
Does 1055 Corona St. #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1055 Corona St. #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Corona St. #103 have a pool?
No, 1055 Corona St. #103 does not have a pool.
Does 1055 Corona St. #103 have accessible units?
No, 1055 Corona St. #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Corona St. #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 Corona St. #103 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Mercantile Square Lofts
1590 Wynkoop St
Denver, CO 80202
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street
Denver, CO 80204
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
The Crossing Apartment Homes
13500 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University