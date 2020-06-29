All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1044 Downing St B2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1044 Downing St B2
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

1044 Downing St B2

1044 North Downing Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1044 North Downing Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom near Cheesman Park and Cap Hill - Property Id: 146107

With cool old bungalows all around, you can feel the history at the RedPeak apartments on 1044 Downing Street. But there's much more than vintage architecture here. Walk to everything from Denver Botanic Gardens to Whole Foods and King Soopers to Voodoo Doughnuts and other iconic hangouts from your residential apartment. And when you come home, kick back in your one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment with a new kitchen and bath, plus hard-to-find features like floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-burning fireplaces, over-sized balconies, and included parking. And the shared spaces at 1044 Downing Street are, no doubt, the most beautiful in any Denver-area community. If you're looking to live in a place that's got authentic urban character, you need to come visit us.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146107p
Property Id 146107

(RLNE5363861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 Downing St B2 have any available units?
1044 Downing St B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1044 Downing St B2 have?
Some of 1044 Downing St B2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 Downing St B2 currently offering any rent specials?
1044 Downing St B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 Downing St B2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1044 Downing St B2 is pet friendly.
Does 1044 Downing St B2 offer parking?
Yes, 1044 Downing St B2 offers parking.
Does 1044 Downing St B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 Downing St B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 Downing St B2 have a pool?
No, 1044 Downing St B2 does not have a pool.
Does 1044 Downing St B2 have accessible units?
No, 1044 Downing St B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 Downing St B2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1044 Downing St B2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way
Denver, CO 80230
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University