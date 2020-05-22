All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

1036 S Pearl St

1036 South Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

1036 South Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Updated 3BD/2BA Victorian home that has all the character you would hope and expect in a Historic Home. The main floor has an updated kitchen with SS Appliances, solid surface counter-tops, linear barn-wood tile floors all in the modern grays. There is the beauty of the original staircase, hardwood floors, fireplace, 3/4 bathroom, and dining room with double doors opening to a lovely patio with a water feature! The upper floor has three bedrooms and the master bedroom is light and airy with a beautiful five piece bath and a balcony that overlooks the pretty landscape. There is a detached garage that is very large for 2-3 cars and storage. This home is close to Whole Foods, Light Rail, Old Pearl St. Shops and restaurants. Call Linda for showings at 303-994-2689 and go to rentdenvernow.com to view more pictures and to make application. All adults over 18 must apply. Available July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 S Pearl St have any available units?
1036 S Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 S Pearl St have?
Some of 1036 S Pearl St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 S Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
1036 S Pearl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 S Pearl St pet-friendly?
No, 1036 S Pearl St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1036 S Pearl St offer parking?
Yes, 1036 S Pearl St offers parking.
Does 1036 S Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1036 S Pearl St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 S Pearl St have a pool?
No, 1036 S Pearl St does not have a pool.
Does 1036 S Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 1036 S Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 S Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 S Pearl St has units with dishwashers.
