All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1033 South Raleigh Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1033 South Raleigh Street
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:20 PM

1033 South Raleigh Street

1033 South Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1033 South Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, new hardwood flooring, new carpet, new kitchen with granite counters, tile bath. Available for self showing through Rently.com. Please do not submit application until you have personally viewed the property. No application fee, must have verifiable income and rental history, bad or no credit okay. Pets okay $100 pet fee/pet. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
RV at property is being moved.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 South Raleigh Street have any available units?
1033 South Raleigh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 South Raleigh Street have?
Some of 1033 South Raleigh Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 South Raleigh Street currently offering any rent specials?
1033 South Raleigh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 South Raleigh Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 South Raleigh Street is pet friendly.
Does 1033 South Raleigh Street offer parking?
No, 1033 South Raleigh Street does not offer parking.
Does 1033 South Raleigh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 South Raleigh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 South Raleigh Street have a pool?
No, 1033 South Raleigh Street does not have a pool.
Does 1033 South Raleigh Street have accessible units?
No, 1033 South Raleigh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 South Raleigh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 South Raleigh Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
The Logan
619 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
1284 Downing
1284 Downing St
Denver, CO 80218
Trivium
2125 Buchtel Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University