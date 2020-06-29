1033 South Raleigh Street

Amenities

Features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, new hardwood flooring, new carpet, new kitchen with granite counters, tile bath. Available for self showing through Rently.com. Please do not submit application until you have personally viewed the property. No application fee, must have verifiable income and rental history, bad or no credit okay. Pets okay $100 pet fee/pet. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

RV at property is being moved.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.