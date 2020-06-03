10323 E 26th Avenue

Amenities

McStain Upper Level Carriage Home with 2 Bedrooms & 2 Baths with almost 1200 sq ft of living space located in the East Bridge Neighborhood of Stapleton. Open floor plan includes new carpet, vaulted ceilings and spacious Living, Dining and Kitchen. Master Suite with vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet and private Bath. 2nd Bedroom offers ensuite Bathroom. Balcony off Dining Area features Mountain Views! Washer/Dryer; Central air; 1 car detached Garage. Great location blocks from the Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, 3 Pocket Parks, F15 Pool and Westerly Green Belt with miles of walking/running/biking trails. Close proximity to Central Park Recreation Center, Bluff Lake Nature Center, East 29th Town Center, 80-Acre Central Park and Playground, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, the other five Community Pools, Light Rail Station and some of Denver's top schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Isabella Bird/Swigert/DSST/DSA. Location convenient to Downtown, Northfield Shopping Center, Quebec Square, DIA & Fitzsimons (Anschutz Medical Campus) with easy access to I-70. Lease through June 2020 Available September 9th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools Walking Distance To Town Center