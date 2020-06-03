All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
10323 E 26th Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

10323 E 26th Avenue

10323 East 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10323 East 26th Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c861c10b2 ---- **Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings.** McStain Upper Level Carriage Home with 2 Bedrooms & 2 Baths with almost 1200 sq ft of living space located in the East Bridge Neighborhood of Stapleton. Open floor plan includes new carpet, vaulted ceilings and spacious Living, Dining and Kitchen. Master Suite with vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet and private Bath. 2nd Bedroom offers ensuite Bathroom. Balcony off Dining Area features Mountain Views! Washer/Dryer; Central air; 1 car detached Garage. Great location blocks from the Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, 3 Pocket Parks, F15 Pool and Westerly Green Belt with miles of walking/running/biking trails. Close proximity to Central Park Recreation Center, Bluff Lake Nature Center, East 29th Town Center, 80-Acre Central Park and Playground, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, the other five Community Pools, Light Rail Station and some of Denver's top schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Isabella Bird/Swigert/DSST/DSA. Location convenient to Downtown, Northfield Shopping Center, Quebec Square, DIA & Fitzsimons (Anschutz Medical Campus) with easy access to I-70. Lease through June 2020 Available September 9th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools Walking Distance To Town Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10323 E 26th Avenue have any available units?
10323 E 26th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 10323 E 26th Avenue have?
Some of 10323 E 26th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10323 E 26th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10323 E 26th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10323 E 26th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10323 E 26th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10323 E 26th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10323 E 26th Avenue offers parking.
Does 10323 E 26th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10323 E 26th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10323 E 26th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10323 E 26th Avenue has a pool.
Does 10323 E 26th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10323 E 26th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10323 E 26th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10323 E 26th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
