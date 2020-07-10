1024 S Leyden Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Central Denver Location! Light and Bright Home with Wood Floors Throughout. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, New Sink and Faucet. Living Room has Great Wall Space for Furniture. Master Bedroom Fits a King Size Bed and has Newer Ceiling Fan. Both Bedrooms have Blackout Shades for Restful Sleep. Recently Remodeled Full Bath with Lots of Storage. Large Backyard Features New Huge Patio Great for Relaxing and Hanging Out. Yard is Private, Fully Fenced and has 2 Storage Sheds for Additional Storage. Property Comes with Use of Washer and Dryer. 1 Block from Garland Park, Cherry Creek Bike Trail, and Bus Route. Walking Distance to Stores and Restaurants. Close to Cherry Creek, DTC, Light Rail and Highway Access. Tenant Responsible for Yard Maintenance, Gas, and Electric. Owner Pays for Water, Sewer, Waste Water, Trash and Recycling. $1,750 Security Deposit. 12 Month Minimum Lease Term. Dogs Permitted on a Case by Case Basis. $500 Per Dog Refundable Pet Deposit. Property will be available for move-in 3 days from lease acceptance.