1024 S Leyden Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:25 AM

1024 S Leyden Street

1024 South Leyden Street · No Longer Available
Location

1024 South Leyden Street, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Central Denver Location! Light and Bright Home with Wood Floors Throughout. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, New Sink and Faucet. Living Room has Great Wall Space for Furniture. Master Bedroom Fits a King Size Bed and has Newer Ceiling Fan. Both Bedrooms have Blackout Shades for Restful Sleep. Recently Remodeled Full Bath with Lots of Storage. Large Backyard Features New Huge Patio Great for Relaxing and Hanging Out. Yard is Private, Fully Fenced and has 2 Storage Sheds for Additional Storage. Property Comes with Use of Washer and Dryer. 1 Block from Garland Park, Cherry Creek Bike Trail, and Bus Route. Walking Distance to Stores and Restaurants. Close to Cherry Creek, DTC, Light Rail and Highway Access. Tenant Responsible for Yard Maintenance, Gas, and Electric. Owner Pays for Water, Sewer, Waste Water, Trash and Recycling. $1,750 Security Deposit. 12 Month Minimum Lease Term. Dogs Permitted on a Case by Case Basis. $500 Per Dog Refundable Pet Deposit. Property will be available for move-in 3 days from lease acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 S Leyden Street have any available units?
1024 S Leyden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 S Leyden Street have?
Some of 1024 S Leyden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 S Leyden Street currently offering any rent specials?
1024 S Leyden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 S Leyden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 S Leyden Street is pet friendly.
Does 1024 S Leyden Street offer parking?
No, 1024 S Leyden Street does not offer parking.
Does 1024 S Leyden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 S Leyden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 S Leyden Street have a pool?
No, 1024 S Leyden Street does not have a pool.
Does 1024 S Leyden Street have accessible units?
No, 1024 S Leyden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 S Leyden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 S Leyden Street has units with dishwashers.

