Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

1019 Clarkson Street, #5

1019 South Clarkson Street · (303) 839-1201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1019 South Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1019 Clarkson Street, #5 · Avail. now

$1,125

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
JULY MOVE-IN: 1BR, Garden Level, Cap Hill, ***ALL Utilities Paid!!*** - EDGE Properties is pleased to offer a very inviting garden level apartment home in a 1900's style 'Dutch' style Denver Square for scheduled viewing and June move-in. This one bedroom unit is great for on-the-go or work-at-home lifestyle.

With close proximity to Cheesman Park, neighborhood restaurants and shopping enjoy a Starbuck or a morning run around the park. Cherry Creek shopping and Downtown entertainment are a quick car (or bike!) ride. Easy access to highways and RTD makes transportation a breeze.

Enter the well lit living and kitchen area. The open floor plan adds space and comfort. The adjacent bedroom and bathroom areas flow comfortably. The bedroom fits a queen size bed and a stackable w/d keeps chores simple.

The kitchen is equipped with updated electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. A private fenced garden area with mature landscaping - is perfect for outdoor grilling and entertaining friends. And ALL UTILITIES are paid!!!

Call today Leasing Line: 720-458-0227 for details or visit us at www.experiencedge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application.Call / text 888.883.1193 or visit www.rently.com to register. VISIT EDGE at www.experiencedge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application.

EMD 2020-0615

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2458190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Clarkson Street, #5 have any available units?
1019 Clarkson Street, #5 has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 Clarkson Street, #5 have?
Some of 1019 Clarkson Street, #5's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Clarkson Street, #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Clarkson Street, #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Clarkson Street, #5 pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Clarkson Street, #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1019 Clarkson Street, #5 offer parking?
No, 1019 Clarkson Street, #5 does not offer parking.
Does 1019 Clarkson Street, #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 Clarkson Street, #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Clarkson Street, #5 have a pool?
No, 1019 Clarkson Street, #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Clarkson Street, #5 have accessible units?
No, 1019 Clarkson Street, #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Clarkson Street, #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 Clarkson Street, #5 has units with dishwashers.
