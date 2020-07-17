1019 Clarkson Street, #5

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 bbq/grill

JULY MOVE-IN: 1BR, Garden Level, Cap Hill, ***ALL Utilities Paid!!*** - EDGE Properties is pleased to offer a very inviting garden level apartment home in a 1900's style 'Dutch' style Denver Square for scheduled viewing and June move-in. This one bedroom unit is great for on-the-go or work-at-home lifestyle.



With close proximity to Cheesman Park, neighborhood restaurants and shopping enjoy a Starbuck or a morning run around the park. Cherry Creek shopping and Downtown entertainment are a quick car (or bike!) ride. Easy access to highways and RTD makes transportation a breeze.



Enter the well lit living and kitchen area. The open floor plan adds space and comfort. The adjacent bedroom and bathroom areas flow comfortably. The bedroom fits a queen size bed and a stackable w/d keeps chores simple.



The kitchen is equipped with updated electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. A private fenced garden area with mature landscaping - is perfect for outdoor grilling and entertaining friends. And ALL UTILITIES are paid!!!



Call today Leasing Line: 720-458-0227 for details or visit us at www.experiencedge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application.Call / text 888.883.1193 or visit www.rently.com to register. VISIT EDGE at www.experiencedge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application.



EMD 2020-0615



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2458190)