10158 East 31st Avenue Available 05/29/20 Price Just Reduced!! - Stapleton Living at its Best



Tucked away on a quiet, tree-lined street in Stapleton, this 2 story, 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse provides a perfect space to enjoy life. The main level offers an open floor plan to create a comfortable great room experience. The kitchen is sophisticated and functional; complete with maple cabinetry and a large island with breakfast bar. Upstairs, this home has two bedrooms plus a wet bar/tech desk area and full size washer and dryer. Each bedroom has its own ceiling fans and private bathroom, upgraded with a neutral color palate. The side-by-side, two car garage provides ample car and personal storage while adding a convenient entrance to the home. Enjoy this premium location, away from heavy traffic but only steps to Eastbridge Town Center, Rec Center, Central Park, and Westerly Creek.



Built 2007, 1156 square feet, 2 Car Attached Garage, A/C, Central Heat.



Water/Sewer/Trash/HOA Fees all included.



One SMALL Dog Allowed with approval from owner. Extra Fees Apply



No Cats Allowed



