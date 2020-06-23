All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

10158 East 31st Avenue

10158 East 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10158 East 31st Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
10158 East 31st Avenue Available 05/29/20 Price Just Reduced!! - Stapleton Living at its Best

Tucked away on a quiet, tree-lined street in Stapleton, this 2 story, 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse provides a perfect space to enjoy life. The main level offers an open floor plan to create a comfortable great room experience. The kitchen is sophisticated and functional; complete with maple cabinetry and a large island with breakfast bar. Upstairs, this home has two bedrooms plus a wet bar/tech desk area and full size washer and dryer. Each bedroom has its own ceiling fans and private bathroom, upgraded with a neutral color palate. The side-by-side, two car garage provides ample car and personal storage while adding a convenient entrance to the home. Enjoy this premium location, away from heavy traffic but only steps to Eastbridge Town Center, Rec Center, Central Park, and Westerly Creek.

Built 2007, 1156 square feet, 2 Car Attached Garage, A/C, Central Heat.

Water/Sewer/Trash/HOA Fees all included.

One SMALL Dog Allowed with approval from owner. Extra Fees Apply

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4195923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10158 East 31st Avenue have any available units?
10158 East 31st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 10158 East 31st Avenue have?
Some of 10158 East 31st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10158 East 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10158 East 31st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10158 East 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10158 East 31st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10158 East 31st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10158 East 31st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10158 East 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10158 East 31st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10158 East 31st Avenue have a pool?
No, 10158 East 31st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10158 East 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10158 East 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10158 East 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10158 East 31st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
