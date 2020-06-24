10151 Park Avenue West

Amenities

in unit laundry garage gym pool coffee bar business center

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities business center coffee bar gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Corner penthouse (21st/top floor) unit with the best (city and mountain) views in the building and arguably in all of Denver. No other tall buildings around (now or in the future), so there is also a lot of privacy even with floor to ceiling windows in every room. Fully furnished with executive level furnishings, appliances (including washer and dryer units), and kitchenware (including chinaware). Floor to ceiling windows in every room. In Uptown, just a few minutes (walking) northeast of Downtown. Walk to anywhere in Denver, including Union Station, Coors Field, Pepsi Center, and 16th St Mall. Countless restaurants, bars, and coffee shops within easy walking distance.



Building has fitness center, outdoor pool and hot tub (both open year round), business center. Unit has 2 parking garage spaces. All utilities (including cable TV and wireless internet) are included/paid for by owner.



Available April 16th, 2019.



Lease Terms:

$3500 for 12 month lease

$3650 for min 6 month lease

$3800 for min 3 month lease