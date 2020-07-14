All apartments in Denver
10150 East Virginia Avenue.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:42 PM

10150 East Virginia Avenue

10150 E Virginia Ave ·
Location

10150 E Virginia Ave, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This cozy ranch-style condo has 969 square feet of living space, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a full living room!

The kitchen is complete with a breakfast nook, a spacious pantry, an island and all appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and a garbage disposal. There is a wood-burning fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets, as well as a great balcony for your enjoyment! You will also have two reserved parking spaces!

Water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent!

Pets may be negotiable with owner approval and deposit.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
303-327-5650
www.303rent.com

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10150 East Virginia Avenue have any available units?
10150 East Virginia Avenue has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 10150 East Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 10150 East Virginia Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10150 East Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10150 East Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10150 East Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10150 East Virginia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 10150 East Virginia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10150 East Virginia Avenue offers parking.
Does 10150 East Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10150 East Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10150 East Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 10150 East Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10150 East Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10150 East Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10150 East Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10150 East Virginia Avenue has units with dishwashers.

