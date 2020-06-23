All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1010 Leyden St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1010 Leyden St.
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

1010 Leyden St.

1010 Leyden St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1010 Leyden St, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
4 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Denver! - Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in Denver. New paint, new flooring, stainless steel appliances, detached 2 car garage, large driveway. Marble counter tops in the kitchen, barn door to pantry. Washer and Dryer included. One family/living room upstairs and one downstairs. Downstairs living room and bathroom can be locked off to create a master suite. Oversized detached garage and shed for additional storage. Washer and dryer included.

$200.00 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT WITH MOVE IN BY FEBRUARY 28TH AND MIN. OF 12 MONTH LEASE SIGNED

Rent is $2,500/month
Security Deposit is an additional $2,500.00

No Pets Please

To fill out an online rental application please visit our website at https://ashdonpm.com or to schedule a showing or for other questions please contact Elizabeth at ewelmon@ashdonpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4590936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Leyden St. have any available units?
1010 Leyden St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Leyden St. have?
Some of 1010 Leyden St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Leyden St. currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Leyden St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Leyden St. pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Leyden St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1010 Leyden St. offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Leyden St. does offer parking.
Does 1010 Leyden St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Leyden St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Leyden St. have a pool?
No, 1010 Leyden St. does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Leyden St. have accessible units?
No, 1010 Leyden St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Leyden St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Leyden St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University