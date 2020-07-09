1001 East 17th Avenue

Amenities

***COMING SOON***

***Showings cannot be scheduled until after 6/1/2020***

***Available for move in on 6/12/2020***

***Please understand many times we receive an application from someone who chooses to lease a property sight-unseen. If that happens this listing will be removed from the websites.***



Rent - $1,275

Deposit - $1,275

No pets (per HOA) and no smokers.



The historic 1860 Grafton building currently has a 1-bedroom apartment available for move in. 2nd floor, corner apartment is located at the front of the building with a balcony overlooking 17th Ave. Large, open layout with huge windows offering plenty of light and amazing views. Original wood work throughout, decorative fireplace, and 10' ceilings make this apartment stand-out. All kitchen appliances stay. Large bedroom with big closet! Secured building offers basement coin-operated laundry area, collective storage area for bikes, work out area and a 5x10 storage space. One assigned parking space (#13) in secured lot with gated access. Heat, water, sewer and trash all included in rent!



