Last updated May 18 2020 at 8:44 PM

1001 East 17th Avenue

1001 East 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1001 East 17th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Downtown Denver

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
***COMING SOON***
***Showings cannot be scheduled until after 6/1/2020***
***Available for move in on 6/12/2020***
***Please understand many times we receive an application from someone who chooses to lease a property sight-unseen. If that happens this listing will be removed from the websites.***

Rent - $1,275
Deposit - $1,275
No pets (per HOA) and no smokers.

The historic 1860 Grafton building currently has a 1-bedroom apartment available for move in. 2nd floor, corner apartment is located at the front of the building with a balcony overlooking 17th Ave. Large, open layout with huge windows offering plenty of light and amazing views. Original wood work throughout, decorative fireplace, and 10' ceilings make this apartment stand-out. All kitchen appliances stay. Large bedroom with big closet! Secured building offers basement coin-operated laundry area, collective storage area for bikes, work out area and a 5x10 storage space. One assigned parking space (#13) in secured lot with gated access. Heat, water, sewer and trash all included in rent!

**No pets or smokers.

**Fireplace decorative only.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 East 17th Avenue have any available units?
1001 East 17th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1001 East 17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1001 East 17th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 East 17th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1001 East 17th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1001 East 17th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1001 East 17th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1001 East 17th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 East 17th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 East 17th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1001 East 17th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1001 East 17th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1001 East 17th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 East 17th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 East 17th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 East 17th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 East 17th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

