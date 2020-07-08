Amenities

10 Ogden St #302 Available 06/01/20 Wash Park Condo - Wonderful condo in a prime location in the Washington Park neighborhood. This third floor West facing corner unit has an open floor plan with tons of natural light with large tinted windows, gorgeous hardwood floors, updated lighting, new wall A/C unit and updated kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Shared laundry on each floor is conveniently located just down the hall. This unit has a deeded covered parking space as well as a secured storage area. The building features a shared use bike room on the first floor and elevator access. The well maintained common areas include a roof top deck and gated courtyard with a barbecue grill. Located just a short distance to Washington Park and Cherry Creek Shopping Center and only 10 minutes from Downtown. Many local shops and restaurants are within walking distance and the Cherry Creek trail is just 2 blocks away. Call now for more information today.



(RLNE5755367)