Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

10 Ogden St #302

10 Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Location

10 Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
10 Ogden St #302 Available 06/01/20 Wash Park Condo - Wonderful condo in a prime location in the Washington Park neighborhood. This third floor West facing corner unit has an open floor plan with tons of natural light with large tinted windows, gorgeous hardwood floors, updated lighting, new wall A/C unit and updated kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Shared laundry on each floor is conveniently located just down the hall. This unit has a deeded covered parking space as well as a secured storage area. The building features a shared use bike room on the first floor and elevator access. The well maintained common areas include a roof top deck and gated courtyard with a barbecue grill. Located just a short distance to Washington Park and Cherry Creek Shopping Center and only 10 minutes from Downtown. Many local shops and restaurants are within walking distance and the Cherry Creek trail is just 2 blocks away. Call now for more information today.

(RLNE5755367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Ogden St #302 have any available units?
10 Ogden St #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Ogden St #302 have?
Some of 10 Ogden St #302's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Ogden St #302 currently offering any rent specials?
10 Ogden St #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Ogden St #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Ogden St #302 is pet friendly.
Does 10 Ogden St #302 offer parking?
Yes, 10 Ogden St #302 offers parking.
Does 10 Ogden St #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Ogden St #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Ogden St #302 have a pool?
No, 10 Ogden St #302 does not have a pool.
Does 10 Ogden St #302 have accessible units?
No, 10 Ogden St #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Ogden St #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Ogden St #302 does not have units with dishwashers.

