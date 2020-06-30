Rent Calculator
All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 7020 Holly st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
7020 Holly st
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:57 AM
1 of 1
7020 Holly st
7020 Holly Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7020 Holly Street, Commerce City, CO 80022
Fairfax Park
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New paint and carpet plus a 2 car garageiP
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7020 Holly st have any available units?
7020 Holly st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Commerce City, CO
.
Is 7020 Holly st currently offering any rent specials?
7020 Holly st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 Holly st pet-friendly?
No, 7020 Holly st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Commerce City
.
Does 7020 Holly st offer parking?
Yes, 7020 Holly st offers parking.
Does 7020 Holly st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7020 Holly st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 Holly st have a pool?
No, 7020 Holly st does not have a pool.
Does 7020 Holly st have accessible units?
No, 7020 Holly st does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 Holly st have units with dishwashers?
No, 7020 Holly st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7020 Holly st have units with air conditioning?
No, 7020 Holly st does not have units with air conditioning.
