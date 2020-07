Windtree Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub sauna dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry pet friendly dog park internet access

Windtree Apartment Homes offers the charm of a secluded mountain chalet with the convenience of being located in a prime neighborhood. If you’re looking for an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, with rustic architecture, exceptional customer service, and a friendly community, check out Windtree.



We offer studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans that immediately welcome you home. Each apartment has a grand nine-foot ceiling, refreshing air conditioning and ceiling fans, and either a private balcony or patio. Release your inner chef in your spacious kitchen with a full suite of appliances including dishwasher, microwave, and ice maker, which will surely make daily meal prep and extravagant entertaining much easier. Select homes provide cozy wood-burning fireplaces, built-in office desks, and in-home washers and dryers so you can access those apartment amenities most important to you. When you live at Windtree, you’ll also have a reserved carport spot just for you.



