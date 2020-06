Amenities

Newly built 3bdrm 3bath beautiful duplex within walking distance to downtown Colorado Springs and Memorial Park. The views from your private oversized deck is amazing. Bright and open concept. Brand new appliances will be installed before move in. master bedroom is on the main level with your private walkout to the covered deck. 2 additional bedrooms, full bath, laundry room and family room is in the bright and airy basement Zero-scaped front and back yard makes yard work so easy. Virtual tours are available upon request.