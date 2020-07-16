All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:04 AM

941 Tampico Ct

941 Tampico Court · (303) 718-4890
Location

941 Tampico Court, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Park Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Condo has been updated completely. All appliances including furnace, central A/C, water heater and high efficiency front load washer and dryer are just over a year old. Everything in unit is just over a year old, carpet, hardwood laminate, tub, cabinets, tile, doors, paint, kitchen. Cherry kitchen with soft close doors and drawers, granite counter tops, fridge has ice maker and water dispenser. All stainless steel.

One car attached garage with another dedicated parking spot right outside front door.

Neighborhood is quiet as are the neighbors. Community pool is not operable. Park is across the street and mountains can be seen from windows (which are also all new double pane low e). Deck is large enough for bbq and a small table set.

Condo is currently occupied and will be ready for new tenants starting August 1st, 2020. I will schedule showings sparingly to minimize disruption to current tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Tampico Ct have any available units?
941 Tampico Ct has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 941 Tampico Ct have?
Some of 941 Tampico Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Tampico Ct currently offering any rent specials?
941 Tampico Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Tampico Ct pet-friendly?
No, 941 Tampico Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 941 Tampico Ct offer parking?
Yes, 941 Tampico Ct offers parking.
Does 941 Tampico Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 941 Tampico Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Tampico Ct have a pool?
Yes, 941 Tampico Ct has a pool.
Does 941 Tampico Ct have accessible units?
No, 941 Tampico Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Tampico Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 Tampico Ct has units with dishwashers.
