941 Tampico Ct

Amenities

Condo has been updated completely. All appliances including furnace, central A/C, water heater and high efficiency front load washer and dryer are just over a year old. Everything in unit is just over a year old, carpet, hardwood laminate, tub, cabinets, tile, doors, paint, kitchen. Cherry kitchen with soft close doors and drawers, granite counter tops, fridge has ice maker and water dispenser. All stainless steel.



One car attached garage with another dedicated parking spot right outside front door.



Neighborhood is quiet as are the neighbors. Community pool is not operable. Park is across the street and mountains can be seen from windows (which are also all new double pane low e). Deck is large enough for bbq and a small table set.



Condo is currently occupied and will be ready for new tenants starting August 1st, 2020. I will schedule showings sparingly to minimize disruption to current tenants.