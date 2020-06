Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

911 E. Platte Ave - 911 E Platte Ave Available 07/03/20 One bedroom, one bath duplex close to downtown - Nice one bedroom, one bath duplex located downtown. Washer/dryer just off dining room. New refrigerator and dishwasher will be in by the end of June.

Patio area in fenced backyard. Unfinished basement great for storage. Owner takes care of landscaping, water and sewer. Parking in garage off alley in back. No pets allowed.



The pictures are from two years ago. Current pictures will be taken as soon as home is vacant approx. June 15th



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2711623)