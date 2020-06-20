All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw

8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw · (719) 249-5421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Briargate
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Briargate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3101 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
parking
garage
8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw Available 07/01/20 Stunning Townhome In North Colorado Springs! Available July1st! - WOW!!! You'll fall in love the second you pull in the drive! The spacious front courtyard has plenty of room for your lawn furniture for enjoying the lovely Colorado weather. Inside you have beautiful flooring throughout the main level which includes the living room and gas fireplace, HUGE kitchen with dining area, half bath and walkout to a private porch area. The kitchen is all granite and stainless with a breakfast bar. Upstairs you have a lovely master bedroom with walk in closet and 5 piece bath. The upper level has two additional bedrooms a loft space and 1 more bath! I really think you'll love the finished basement too! Another living space another bathroom and another bedroom! There's also a 2 car garage!

You must apply and be approved before viewing this home

Muldoon Associates, Inc. is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability).ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing.

Reasonable accommodations or modifications will be made in rules, policies, practices, property or services when such accommodations may be necessary to afford a person with a disability the equal opportunity to use and enjoy the property
 
Pet Policy – 1 pet under 30 lbs. no more than 1 pet and no pets over 30 lbs. 100 dollar nonrefundable pet fee per pet and 20 dollars per month pet rent per pet. No pets with any history of aggression. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals.

1 year lease

Availability date may vary from what's advertised
 
This home is exclusively managed by Muldoon Associates, Inc. a professional brokerage firm licensed by the state of Colorado

Qualifications
-Must make 3 times rent or have verifiable assets at least 5x the yearly rent amount
-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee
-Must have 1 year at employer or 2 years at same field of work
-Must have at least 650 credit score. Credit score will be averaged for multiple applicants
-1 year of rental history or mortgage payments
-No evictions less than 7 years old
-Cannot be sex offender
-Housing vouchers are acceptable as a form of income - all other requirements still need to be met
-Apps processed first come first served
-Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met
-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application
-Individuals who are incapacitated do not need to complete an application
-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products
-No smoking allowed inside the home

(RLNE5817914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw have any available units?
8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw have?
Some of 8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw currently offering any rent specials?
8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw pet-friendly?
Yes, 8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw is pet friendly.
Does 8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw offer parking?
Yes, 8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw does offer parking.
Does 8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw have a pool?
No, 8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw does not have a pool.
Does 8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw have accessible units?
Yes, 8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw has accessible units.
Does 8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw have units with dishwashers?
No, 8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Canyon Ranch
3688 Parkmoor Village Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Woodland Hills Apartments
2880 Woodland Hills Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Heritage at Hidden Creek
5910 Vista Ridge Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity