Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible courtyard parking garage

8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw Available 07/01/20 Stunning Townhome In North Colorado Springs! Available July1st! - WOW!!! You'll fall in love the second you pull in the drive! The spacious front courtyard has plenty of room for your lawn furniture for enjoying the lovely Colorado weather. Inside you have beautiful flooring throughout the main level which includes the living room and gas fireplace, HUGE kitchen with dining area, half bath and walkout to a private porch area. The kitchen is all granite and stainless with a breakfast bar. Upstairs you have a lovely master bedroom with walk in closet and 5 piece bath. The upper level has two additional bedrooms a loft space and 1 more bath! I really think you'll love the finished basement too! Another living space another bathroom and another bedroom! There's also a 2 car garage!



You must apply and be approved before viewing this home



Muldoon Associates, Inc. is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability).ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing.



Reasonable accommodations or modifications will be made in rules, policies, practices, property or services when such accommodations may be necessary to afford a person with a disability the equal opportunity to use and enjoy the property



Pet Policy – 1 pet under 30 lbs. no more than 1 pet and no pets over 30 lbs. 100 dollar nonrefundable pet fee per pet and 20 dollars per month pet rent per pet. No pets with any history of aggression. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals.



1 year lease



Availability date may vary from what's advertised



This home is exclusively managed by Muldoon Associates, Inc. a professional brokerage firm licensed by the state of Colorado



Qualifications

-Must make 3 times rent or have verifiable assets at least 5x the yearly rent amount

-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee

-Must have 1 year at employer or 2 years at same field of work

-Must have at least 650 credit score. Credit score will be averaged for multiple applicants

-1 year of rental history or mortgage payments

-No evictions less than 7 years old

-Cannot be sex offender

-Housing vouchers are acceptable as a form of income - all other requirements still need to be met

-Apps processed first come first served

-Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met

-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application

-Individuals who are incapacitated do not need to complete an application

-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products

-No smoking allowed inside the home



(RLNE5817914)