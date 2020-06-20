728 Endeavor Way

Amenities

$$$ Spring Rent Special $$$ - New Build in Patriot Park - This beautiful home is BRAND NEW, and features plank vinyl flooring, carpeting in the bedrooms, and a wide-open main-level floor plan. The kitchen has black appliances plus a large pantry and a sliding patio door to the backyard, which has a fenced patio area. Grand entryway, upstairs laundry room. All bedrooms are upstairs and have walk-in closets, and the master suite has a double vanity and an oversized shower. Trash and recycling are included, tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pool & Community Center are available for an additional $40/month (optional tenant expense). This convenient Patriot Park location near Platte & Powers provides easy access to Peterson and other military bases, airport, downtown, the new Amazon facility, and everything the bustling Powers corridor has to offer. District 11 schools. Note: Landscaping will be completed shortly. ***Spring Rent Special - $1750 for 2 months, then $1900 for balance of lease.



NO PETS.

NO SMOKING: Smoking is prohibited anywhere in or on the premises including the garage, porch, patio, yard.

NO MARIJUANA: The use or growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited anywhere in or on the premises.



Amenity Program Property: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthier living environment. Additional charge per month is $15.00. Tenants Opting Out will still have requirements to comply with program.



