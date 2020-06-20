All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

728 Endeavor Way

728 Endeavor Way · (719) 591-8500
Location

728 Endeavor Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Rustic Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 728 Endeavor Way · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1557 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
$$$ Spring Rent Special $$$ - New Build in Patriot Park - This beautiful home is BRAND NEW, and features plank vinyl flooring, carpeting in the bedrooms, and a wide-open main-level floor plan. The kitchen has black appliances plus a large pantry and a sliding patio door to the backyard, which has a fenced patio area. Grand entryway, upstairs laundry room. All bedrooms are upstairs and have walk-in closets, and the master suite has a double vanity and an oversized shower. Trash and recycling are included, tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pool & Community Center are available for an additional $40/month (optional tenant expense). This convenient Patriot Park location near Platte & Powers provides easy access to Peterson and other military bases, airport, downtown, the new Amazon facility, and everything the bustling Powers corridor has to offer. District 11 schools. Note: Landscaping will be completed shortly. ***Spring Rent Special - $1750 for 2 months, then $1900 for balance of lease.

NO PETS.
NO SMOKING: Smoking is prohibited anywhere in or on the premises including the garage, porch, patio, yard.
NO MARIJUANA: The use or growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited anywhere in or on the premises.

Amenity Program Property: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthier living environment. Additional charge per month is $15.00. Tenants Opting Out will still have requirements to comply with program.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Endeavor Way have any available units?
728 Endeavor Way has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 Endeavor Way have?
Some of 728 Endeavor Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Endeavor Way currently offering any rent specials?
728 Endeavor Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Endeavor Way pet-friendly?
No, 728 Endeavor Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 728 Endeavor Way offer parking?
Yes, 728 Endeavor Way does offer parking.
Does 728 Endeavor Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Endeavor Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Endeavor Way have a pool?
Yes, 728 Endeavor Way has a pool.
Does 728 Endeavor Way have accessible units?
No, 728 Endeavor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Endeavor Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Endeavor Way does not have units with dishwashers.
