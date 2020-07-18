6961 Yellowpine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

6961 Yellowpine - 1, 2 or 3 year lease subject to rent increase after the first 18 months, Built in 1994, Group 1 - NO PETS



Well maintained 2 story Townhouse in Rockrimmon. New plank floor, carpeted bedrooms, newer paint, wood burning fireplace, upgraded appliances, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, stackable washer and dryer, attached one car garage, deck that looks on to common area. District 20 schools



Non-smokers only (this means you do not smoke). NO MARIJUANA



Application guidelines: 1. Income must to be three (3) times the rent, 2. Credit score less than 650 will require an additional deposit. 3. Income must be verified by LES or 3 months of pay stubs. Verification of rental history for the past 5 years. Please visit our website at www.selectpropertyrentals.com or call 719-593-9990.



School Dist #20**E-Foothills/M-Eagleview/H-Air Academy



Directions: Allegheny west to Yellowpine and turn right (north)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2657069)