6961 Yellowpine Drive
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

6961 Yellowpine Drive

6961 Yellowpine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6961 Yellowpine Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Oak Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6961 Yellowpine - 1, 2 or 3 year lease subject to rent increase after the first 18 months, Built in 1994, Group 1 - NO PETS

Well maintained 2 story Townhouse in Rockrimmon. New plank floor, carpeted bedrooms, newer paint, wood burning fireplace, upgraded appliances, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, stackable washer and dryer, attached one car garage, deck that looks on to common area. District 20 schools

Non-smokers only (this means you do not smoke). NO MARIJUANA

Application guidelines: 1. Income must to be three (3) times the rent, 2. Credit score less than 650 will require an additional deposit. 3. Income must be verified by LES or 3 months of pay stubs. Verification of rental history for the past 5 years. Please visit our website at www.selectpropertyrentals.com or call 719-593-9990.

School Dist #20**E-Foothills/M-Eagleview/H-Air Academy

Directions: Allegheny west to Yellowpine and turn right (north)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2657069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6961 Yellowpine Drive have any available units?
6961 Yellowpine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6961 Yellowpine Drive have?
Some of 6961 Yellowpine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6961 Yellowpine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6961 Yellowpine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6961 Yellowpine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6961 Yellowpine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 6961 Yellowpine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6961 Yellowpine Drive offers parking.
Does 6961 Yellowpine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6961 Yellowpine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6961 Yellowpine Drive have a pool?
No, 6961 Yellowpine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6961 Yellowpine Drive have accessible units?
No, 6961 Yellowpine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6961 Yellowpine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6961 Yellowpine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
