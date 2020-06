Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful And quiet Complex near Academy and Woodmen Rd. Three Bedroom and two and a half Bathrooms with attached two car garage with automatic door opener. End unit that backs to walking trail and Cottonwood Creek. Enclosed private back Patio for out door enjoyment. Open ,Bright and Cozy. Built in desk in Kitchen area. Everything is like new and immaculate.