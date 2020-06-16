6422 Stella Luna Drive

Amenities
Lovely main level living featuring a great room concept with gas FP, wood flooring in the dining area & kitchen. Nice large kitchen w/plenty of cabinet space, counter bar, & walk-out. Master, bedroom 2, and office w/french doors & built in shelving on the main level could be another bedroom. Basement w/2 additional large bedrooms, a rec room, 3/4 bath, kitchenette sink, and cabinets, extra electrical outlets. Measurement of basement rooms is approx. Fenced backyard! Near military installations, entertainment, and shopping!