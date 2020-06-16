All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated March 28 2020 at 3:10 PM

6422 Stella Luna Drive

6422 Stella Luna Drive
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6422 Stella Luna Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Ridgeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely main level living featuring a great room concept with gas FP, wood flooring in the dining area & kitchen. Nice large kitchen w/plenty of cabinet space, counter bar, & walk-out. Master, bedroom 2, and office w/french doors & built in shelving on the main level could be another bedroom. Basement w/2 additional large bedrooms, a rec room, 3/4 bath, kitchenette sink, and cabinets, extra electrical outlets. Measurement of basement rooms is approx. Fenced backyard! Near military installations, entertainment, and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6422 Stella Luna Drive have any available units?
6422 Stella Luna Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 6422 Stella Luna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6422 Stella Luna Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6422 Stella Luna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6422 Stella Luna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 6422 Stella Luna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6422 Stella Luna Drive does offer parking.
Does 6422 Stella Luna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6422 Stella Luna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6422 Stella Luna Drive have a pool?
No, 6422 Stella Luna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6422 Stella Luna Drive have accessible units?
No, 6422 Stella Luna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6422 Stella Luna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6422 Stella Luna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6422 Stella Luna Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6422 Stella Luna Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
