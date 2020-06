Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wow, come see this well cared for home in Stetson Hills. This property has a front yard that is completely maintained by the HOA and the rear yard is xeriscaped. The two-car garage is completely drywalled and is even with the main level. When you enter the home you will see a spacious family room with a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen is gorgeous with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and laminate flooring. The upper-level bedrooms have laminate flooring that was professionally installed and they share a nice full-size bathroom. The master bedroom is open with dual closets and even has a private bathroom. The basement of this home offers a living room with laminate flooring and another bedroom with a private bathroom. This house won't last long! Make an appointment to see this beautiful home today!



Contact us to schedule a showing.