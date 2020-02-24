All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

5570 Del Rey Drive

5570 Del Rey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5570 Del Rey Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Vista Grande

Amenities

Three bedroom home in Vista Grande in established neighborhood with mature trees and mountain views. Walk up into the spacious living room with new skylights for wonderful natural lighting. Dining area and kitchen with stainless appliances including glass top range. Walk-out to large covered deck, big fenced backyard with fruit trees and views of the mountains and garden area. Large Master with big walk-in closet and ceiling fan. The finished basement includes a family room with fireplace, additional bathroom, laundry area and two bedrooms. The garage is insulated with extra storage and a work bench. Home has fresh paint and includes A/C and a whole house fan. Close to schools, parks, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5570 Del Rey Drive have any available units?
5570 Del Rey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5570 Del Rey Drive have?
Some of 5570 Del Rey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5570 Del Rey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5570 Del Rey Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5570 Del Rey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5570 Del Rey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 5570 Del Rey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5570 Del Rey Drive does offer parking.
Does 5570 Del Rey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5570 Del Rey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5570 Del Rey Drive have a pool?
No, 5570 Del Rey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5570 Del Rey Drive have accessible units?
No, 5570 Del Rey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5570 Del Rey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5570 Del Rey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
