5570 Del Rey Drive

Three bedroom home in Vista Grande in established neighborhood with mature trees and mountain views. Walk up into the spacious living room with new skylights for wonderful natural lighting. Dining area and kitchen with stainless appliances including glass top range. Walk-out to large covered deck, big fenced backyard with fruit trees and views of the mountains and garden area. Large Master with big walk-in closet and ceiling fan. The finished basement includes a family room with fireplace, additional bathroom, laundry area and two bedrooms. The garage is insulated with extra storage and a work bench. Home has fresh paint and includes A/C and a whole house fan. Close to schools, parks, shopping and dining.