5350 Silo Ridge Road

BEAUTIFUL HOME - COMPLETELY FURNISHED! GORGEOUS VIEWS OF THE CITY, MOUNTAINS AND PIKES PEAK! Walk into a spacious living and dining room with all the furniture you will need. Dining room has french doors that walk out onto a large deck with views galore. Kitchen comes complete with pantry, plenty of cabinet space, dishes, silverware, etc. Family room and kitchen eating area also walkout to deck. Family room has a gas fireplace to cozy up to on those cool nights. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms all complete with linens. Large master bedroom has stunning 5 piece bathroom. Double vanity, jetted tub and walk in shower. A full bathroom also occupies the upper level. Basement has been finished to include another family room area, large bedroom, and beautiful full bathroom. Home has a fenced in back yard, small shed for storage, and open space behind. Deck furniture also stays with house to enjoy your summer evenings with views of the city lights. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood with hiking trails and park. Don't miss out on this immaculate home - ready for move in!