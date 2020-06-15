All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

5350 Silo Ridge Road

5350 Silo Ridge · (719) 339-6949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5350 Silo Ridge, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Old Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME - COMPLETELY FURNISHED! GORGEOUS VIEWS OF THE CITY, MOUNTAINS AND PIKES PEAK! Walk into a spacious living and dining room with all the furniture you will need. Dining room has french doors that walk out onto a large deck with views galore. Kitchen comes complete with pantry, plenty of cabinet space, dishes, silverware, etc. Family room and kitchen eating area also walkout to deck. Family room has a gas fireplace to cozy up to on those cool nights. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms all complete with linens. Large master bedroom has stunning 5 piece bathroom. Double vanity, jetted tub and walk in shower. A full bathroom also occupies the upper level. Basement has been finished to include another family room area, large bedroom, and beautiful full bathroom. Home has a fenced in back yard, small shed for storage, and open space behind. Deck furniture also stays with house to enjoy your summer evenings with views of the city lights. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood with hiking trails and park. Don't miss out on this immaculate home - ready for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5350 Silo Ridge Road have any available units?
5350 Silo Ridge Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5350 Silo Ridge Road have?
Some of 5350 Silo Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5350 Silo Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
5350 Silo Ridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5350 Silo Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 5350 Silo Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 5350 Silo Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 5350 Silo Ridge Road does offer parking.
Does 5350 Silo Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5350 Silo Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5350 Silo Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 5350 Silo Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 5350 Silo Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 5350 Silo Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5350 Silo Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5350 Silo Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
