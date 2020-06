Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Clean 5 bedroom home located near dining, shopping, entertainment of Powers Blvd. Easy access to Peterson Rd; Powers Blvd. Two story with 4 bedrooms on upper level and 1 bedroom in basement. Main level offers formal dining room, formal living room, family room, laundry and kitchen that walks out to the wood deck. Home has a walk out basement and private fenced back yard. The floor plan of this home is very open and the room sizes are nice and big.