Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

495 Eclipse Dr

495 Eclipse Drive · (719) 473-1007
Location

495 Eclipse Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 495 Eclipse Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1707 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
495 Eclipse Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Townhome in Gold Hill Mesa - This immaculately maintained townhome in Gold Hill Mesa features a main-floor master with large ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Open floor plan with an amazing kitchen! Quartz countertops, white soft-close drawers, and cabinets, gas stovetop, stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the large island with storage and seating. Down the hall there is a powder room, laundry room and access to the two-car garage. Upstairs includes 2 more bedrooms, one of them large enough for a sitting area and a large bed, and a walk-in closet. Mountain and city views, walk to Bear Creek Park, and enjoy the westside of Colorado Springs.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 495 Eclipse Dr have any available units?
495 Eclipse Dr has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 495 Eclipse Dr have?
Some of 495 Eclipse Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 495 Eclipse Dr currently offering any rent specials?
495 Eclipse Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 495 Eclipse Dr pet-friendly?
No, 495 Eclipse Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 495 Eclipse Dr offer parking?
Yes, 495 Eclipse Dr offers parking.
Does 495 Eclipse Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 495 Eclipse Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 495 Eclipse Dr have a pool?
No, 495 Eclipse Dr does not have a pool.
Does 495 Eclipse Dr have accessible units?
No, 495 Eclipse Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 495 Eclipse Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 495 Eclipse Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
