495 Eclipse Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Townhome in Gold Hill Mesa - This immaculately maintained townhome in Gold Hill Mesa features a main-floor master with large ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Open floor plan with an amazing kitchen! Quartz countertops, white soft-close drawers, and cabinets, gas stovetop, stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the large island with storage and seating. Down the hall there is a powder room, laundry room and access to the two-car garage. Upstairs includes 2 more bedrooms, one of them large enough for a sitting area and a large bed, and a walk-in closet. Mountain and city views, walk to Bear Creek Park, and enjoy the westside of Colorado Springs.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5917528)