All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 4843 Sweetgrass Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
4843 Sweetgrass Ln
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

4843 Sweetgrass Ln

4843 Sweetgrass Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Stetson Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4843 Sweetgrass Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Stetson Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Furnished Executive Stetson Hills House - Property Id: 275468

This executive property is in Excellent Mint Condition, very clean, very cozy, and very well organized, is fully furnished and can accommodate up to 8 persons.

All the new windows, new patio doors, new water heater, new roof and fully insulated attached indoor garage made this home very energy-efficient and eco-friendly.

Fully fenced backyard with locked gates for Tenants' complete privacy and security.

Rent includes: Utilities (restrictions apply), Garbage, Landscaping, Security Systems, Washer/Dryer, Refrigerators, Built-In Microwave, New Furniture, Surround Sound, FREE TV, FREE Wi-Fi Internet, New Flooring, New Paint, New Deck, New Appliances, New Landscaping, New Counter Tops, Gaming & Fitness Equipment, Kitchen Utensils and Silverware, New Windows, New Water Heater.

Excellent location and safe neighborhood.

Hurry! First come, first served! Don't miss this spacious, Luxurious, Cozy, Very Clean and Gorgeous house. You will regret it when it's gone!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275468
Property Id 275468

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5859222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4843 Sweetgrass Ln have any available units?
4843 Sweetgrass Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4843 Sweetgrass Ln have?
Some of 4843 Sweetgrass Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4843 Sweetgrass Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4843 Sweetgrass Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4843 Sweetgrass Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4843 Sweetgrass Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 4843 Sweetgrass Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4843 Sweetgrass Ln offers parking.
Does 4843 Sweetgrass Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4843 Sweetgrass Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4843 Sweetgrass Ln have a pool?
No, 4843 Sweetgrass Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4843 Sweetgrass Ln have accessible units?
No, 4843 Sweetgrass Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4843 Sweetgrass Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4843 Sweetgrass Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glen at Briargate
1510 Chapel Hills Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Aviator
1670 N Murray Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Shannon Hills
2110 E La Salle St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Featherstone Apartments
3807 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College