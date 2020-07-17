4843 Sweetgrass Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access

Furnished Executive Stetson Hills House - Property Id: 275468



This executive property is in Excellent Mint Condition, very clean, very cozy, and very well organized, is fully furnished and can accommodate up to 8 persons.



All the new windows, new patio doors, new water heater, new roof and fully insulated attached indoor garage made this home very energy-efficient and eco-friendly.



Fully fenced backyard with locked gates for Tenants' complete privacy and security.



Rent includes: Utilities (restrictions apply), Garbage, Landscaping, Security Systems, Washer/Dryer, Refrigerators, Built-In Microwave, New Furniture, Surround Sound, FREE TV, FREE Wi-Fi Internet, New Flooring, New Paint, New Deck, New Appliances, New Landscaping, New Counter Tops, Gaming & Fitness Equipment, Kitchen Utensils and Silverware, New Windows, New Water Heater.



Excellent location and safe neighborhood.



Hurry! First come, first served! Don't miss this spacious, Luxurious, Cozy, Very Clean and Gorgeous house. You will regret it when it's gone!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275468

Property Id 275468



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5859222)