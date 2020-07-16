Amenities
4724 Desert Varnish Drive Available 08/14/20 4724 Desert Varnish Drive - Beautiful home on a nicely landscaped lot! Large main level office with great built in cabinets located next to the formal living room; Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, gas burning stove top, island and eat in dining area adjoins the great room with upgraded gas fireplace and built in speaker system. Spacious backyard features pergola.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2162059)