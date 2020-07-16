All apartments in Colorado Springs
4724 Desert Varnish Drive

4724 Desert Varnish Drive · (719) 884-0777
Location

4724 Desert Varnish Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Stetson Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4724 Desert Varnish Drive · Avail. Aug 14

$1,950

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3320 sqft

Amenities

4724 Desert Varnish Drive Available 08/14/20 4724 Desert Varnish Drive - Beautiful home on a nicely landscaped lot! Large main level office with great built in cabinets located next to the formal living room; Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, gas burning stove top, island and eat in dining area adjoins the great room with upgraded gas fireplace and built in speaker system. Spacious backyard features pergola.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2162059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4724 Desert Varnish Drive have any available units?
4724 Desert Varnish Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4724 Desert Varnish Drive have?
Some of 4724 Desert Varnish Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4724 Desert Varnish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4724 Desert Varnish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 Desert Varnish Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4724 Desert Varnish Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 4724 Desert Varnish Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4724 Desert Varnish Drive offers parking.
Does 4724 Desert Varnish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4724 Desert Varnish Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 Desert Varnish Drive have a pool?
No, 4724 Desert Varnish Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4724 Desert Varnish Drive have accessible units?
No, 4724 Desert Varnish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 Desert Varnish Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4724 Desert Varnish Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
