Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

This pet friendly ranch style home is located in highly sought after school district 49! Three bedrooms with two fully updated bathrooms. Middle

bedroom, equipped with french doors has built ins and is perfect for a bedroom or office! Open and airy kitchen with upgraded black appliances

and tons of counter and cabinet space! Updated light wood laminate floors throughout! Large landscaped backyard, perfect to enjoy summer time

BBQ' with friends! Call today to schedule your appointment!