Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:45 AM

3770 Range Drive

3770 Range Drive · (719) 301-7336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3770 Range Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Springs Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3770 Range Drive · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1842 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3770 Range Drive Available 06/02/20 Available June 2! - This fantastic home in the Springs Ranch community is a dream! Featuring a spacious and open main level that houses the kitchen, dining, living, formal living room and half bath, there's room for entertaining, staying cozy by the fire place, and enjoying a home cooked meal. Laminate wood floors are throughout the home, and in the fully fenced back yard, anyone will enjoy the large deck and low maintenance faux turf. The spacious master is a true retreat, with the master bathroom and a walk-in closet. Topping off the rest of this home are two additional bedrooms upstairs and an incredible bonus loft.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3114065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3770 Range Drive have any available units?
3770 Range Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3770 Range Drive have?
Some of 3770 Range Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3770 Range Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3770 Range Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3770 Range Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3770 Range Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3770 Range Drive offer parking?
No, 3770 Range Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3770 Range Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3770 Range Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3770 Range Drive have a pool?
No, 3770 Range Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3770 Range Drive have accessible units?
No, 3770 Range Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3770 Range Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3770 Range Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
