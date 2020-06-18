Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

3770 Range Drive Available 06/02/20 Available June 2! - This fantastic home in the Springs Ranch community is a dream! Featuring a spacious and open main level that houses the kitchen, dining, living, formal living room and half bath, there's room for entertaining, staying cozy by the fire place, and enjoying a home cooked meal. Laminate wood floors are throughout the home, and in the fully fenced back yard, anyone will enjoy the large deck and low maintenance faux turf. The spacious master is a true retreat, with the master bathroom and a walk-in closet. Topping off the rest of this home are two additional bedrooms upstairs and an incredible bonus loft.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3114065)