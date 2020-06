Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath, and 1 car detached garage is furnished and ready for move-in. Views of Pikes Peak from the private deck. Located in a quiet Villa Condos complex. Quick access to the Airport, Downtown Colorado Springs, Fort Carson, and Peterson. Don't need a year Lease? Will allow a 6-month lease. No Pets. No Smoking. Schedule a showing today.