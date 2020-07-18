3627 Mesa Grande Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home! This 3 bed 2 bath home is located in north east Colorado Springs. Hardwood floors through out the main level of the home. The kitchen has stainless steal appliances and white cabinets with modern fixtures. There is a walkout on the lower level with large deck. This property is pet friendly and is available 8/3!!