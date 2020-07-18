3627 Mesa Grande Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Vista Grande
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Welcome home! This 3 bed 2 bath home is located in north east Colorado Springs. Hardwood floors through out the main level of the home. The kitchen has stainless steal appliances and white cabinets with modern fixtures. There is a walkout on the lower level with large deck. This property is pet friendly and is available 8/3!!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
