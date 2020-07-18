All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:30 AM

3627 Mesa Grande Drive

3627 Mesa Grande Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3627 Mesa Grande Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Vista Grande

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home! This 3 bed 2 bath home is located in north east Colorado Springs. Hardwood floors through out the main level of the home. The kitchen has stainless steal appliances and white cabinets with modern fixtures. There is a walkout on the lower level with large deck. This property is pet friendly and is available 8/3!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3627 Mesa Grande Drive have any available units?
3627 Mesa Grande Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3627 Mesa Grande Drive have?
Some of 3627 Mesa Grande Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3627 Mesa Grande Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3627 Mesa Grande Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3627 Mesa Grande Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3627 Mesa Grande Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3627 Mesa Grande Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3627 Mesa Grande Drive offers parking.
Does 3627 Mesa Grande Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3627 Mesa Grande Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3627 Mesa Grande Drive have a pool?
No, 3627 Mesa Grande Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3627 Mesa Grande Drive have accessible units?
No, 3627 Mesa Grande Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3627 Mesa Grande Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3627 Mesa Grande Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
