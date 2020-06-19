All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3454 Atlantic Dr.

3454 Atlantic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3454 Atlantic Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Park Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
guest parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Three Bedroom Townhome at Valley Hi - Quiet town home that backs up to Valley Hi golf course. This wonderful town home has 2 stories, with 3 bedrooms and one and half bathrooms. Kitchen bar opens into the living room with a wood burning fireplace and walk out to the back yard and great views. With a one car garage, driveway and near by guest parking, guests won't have far to walk. All 3 bedrooms, laundry and full bath are on the upper level. About 1367 square feet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4135547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3454 Atlantic Dr. have any available units?
3454 Atlantic Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3454 Atlantic Dr. have?
Some of 3454 Atlantic Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3454 Atlantic Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3454 Atlantic Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3454 Atlantic Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3454 Atlantic Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3454 Atlantic Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3454 Atlantic Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3454 Atlantic Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3454 Atlantic Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3454 Atlantic Dr. have a pool?
No, 3454 Atlantic Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3454 Atlantic Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3454 Atlantic Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3454 Atlantic Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3454 Atlantic Dr. has units with dishwashers.
