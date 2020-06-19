3454 Atlantic Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage fireplace guest parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Three Bedroom Townhome at Valley Hi - Quiet town home that backs up to Valley Hi golf course. This wonderful town home has 2 stories, with 3 bedrooms and one and half bathrooms. Kitchen bar opens into the living room with a wood burning fireplace and walk out to the back yard and great views. With a one car garage, driveway and near by guest parking, guests won't have far to walk. All 3 bedrooms, laundry and full bath are on the upper level. About 1367 square feet.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4135547)