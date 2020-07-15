All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 25 2020 at 8:00 PM

3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B

3399 E Fountain Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3399 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Pikes Peak Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with walk out deck/patio from living room, on site laundry room. Easy access to I-25, Academy Blvd, and Powers. We are located, approximately 10 minutes from downtown Colorado Springs, Ft. Carson, Peterson AFB and the Citadel Mall. We are located on the back of a public park to walk your dog. Just minutes from shopping , public schools and Valley Hi Golf Course. Laundry room on site. Utilities are not included!. Presented by Cornerstone Real Estate Team.

Cornerstone Real Estate Team
685 Citadel Dr. E #325
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
719-243-6400

Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.

Minimum lease term is 12 months. The application fee is a non-refundable $49 per adult. We do run a credit check and background check on each adult living in the household. The security deposit is equal to one month's rent. we do allow pets (with approval only) for a $300 pet deposit per animal and $25 to $50 per month pet rent. Our credit requirement is a minimum FICO score of 600 or better for at least one of the applicant or a co-signer with a FICO score of 700 or better. We require proof of household income of 3 times the rent amount per month. This can be in the form of last month's pay stubs or last year's tax return. Lastly, we deny any applicants with evictions or felonies in the past 3 years, and anyone with a felony criminal record. You can see all our available rentals at www.callcornerstone.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B have any available units?
3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B have?
Some of 3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B currently offering any rent specials?
3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B is pet friendly.
Does 3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B offer parking?
No, 3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B does not offer parking.
Does 3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B have a pool?
No, 3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B does not have a pool.
Does 3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B have accessible units?
Yes, 3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B has accessible units.
Does 3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B has units with dishwashers.
