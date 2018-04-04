All apartments in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO
3372 Union Jack Way - 1
3372 Union Jack Way - 1

3372 Union Jack Way · No Longer Available
Colorado Springs
Briargate
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

3372 Union Jack Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Briargate

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful main level living ranch-style paired patio home. 4 bedrooms, 3baths. Open concept main, basement rec room with wet bar. Stainless steel appliances, W/D included. Partially covered patio with railing off kitchen. 2 car garage. Yard maintenance, yard water, snow removal, trash service included. Pets allowed with $250/pet deposit. Qualifications *Must have 3 times rent or have verifiable assets 5X yearly rent, must have 1 year at employer or 2 years in same field *All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee, dependents under 18 do not need to complete an app. Apps processed first come, first served. *1 year or rental/mortgage history, no evictions less than 7 years ago *No housing vouchers *No smoking allowed inside home, no possession, consumption, manufacture or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products *Must have at least 650 credit score, scores averaged for multiple applicants. *Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met
See Avondale floorplan and rendering under Documents tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3372 Union Jack Way - 1 have any available units?
3372 Union Jack Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 3372 Union Jack Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3372 Union Jack Way - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3372 Union Jack Way - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3372 Union Jack Way - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3372 Union Jack Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3372 Union Jack Way - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3372 Union Jack Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3372 Union Jack Way - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3372 Union Jack Way - 1 have a pool?
No, 3372 Union Jack Way - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3372 Union Jack Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3372 Union Jack Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3372 Union Jack Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3372 Union Jack Way - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3372 Union Jack Way - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3372 Union Jack Way - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
