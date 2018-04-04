3372 Union Jack Way - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful main level living ranch-style paired patio home. 4 bedrooms, 3baths. Open concept main, basement rec room with wet bar. Stainless steel appliances, W/D included. Partially covered patio with railing off kitchen. 2 car garage. Yard maintenance, yard water, snow removal, trash service included. Pets allowed with $250/pet deposit. Qualifications *Must have 3 times rent or have verifiable assets 5X yearly rent, must have 1 year at employer or 2 years in same field *All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee, dependents under 18 do not need to complete an app. Apps processed first come, first served. *1 year or rental/mortgage history, no evictions less than 7 years ago *No housing vouchers *No smoking allowed inside home, no possession, consumption, manufacture or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products *Must have at least 650 credit score, scores averaged for multiple applicants. *Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met

See Avondale floorplan and rendering under Documents tab.